SYDNEY, N.S. — South Korea's Eunji Gim defeated Italy's Stefania Constantini 6-3 on Sunday to win bronze at the world women's curling championship.

Gim made a double-takeout to score three points in the 10th end to reach the world podium for the first time in five career appearances.

In the third-place game, neither team could manage a deuce in a quiet first half. Gim had a chance for a pair in the fourth end but settled for a single when her stone rolled out.

The South Korean skip's draw weight returned for the morning game after a poor showing in a semifinal loss to Canada the night before.

Gim drew for two points and a 3-2 lead in the sixth end but missed a chance for a force in the seventh with a rollout. Italy tied the game in the eighth end by playing a safer single rather than a tricky double-takeout.

The teams blanked the ninth and Italy was unable to force Gim to draw with her last throw in the 10th end.

