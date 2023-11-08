SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Kyle Kurz and his team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg are the only unbeaten rink remaining after four days and 11 draws of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.

Kurz, representing Manitoba, beat B.C.'s Cameron de Jong 7-3 in Draw 11 on Wednesday afternoon to improve to 6-0 in the competition.

Earlier Wednesday, Kurz had defeated Alberta's Evan Van Amsterdam 5-2 in Draw 10.

Kurz tops Pool B and the Championship Pool. Saskatchewan's Shaun Meachem, Ontario's Scott McDonald, Nova Scotia's Paul Flemming and Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories are all 5-1.

Northwest Territories is second in Pool B, followed by Alberta at 4-2.

Charles Sullivan of New Brunswick is 3-3, B.C. is 2-4, Keith Ryan of Newfoundland and Labrador is 1-5 and Peter Van Strien of Nunavut is 0-6 to round out Pool B.

Meachem's rink from the local Swift Current Curling Club tops Pool A, Ontario is second and Nova Scotia is third.

Tyler Smith of Prince Edward Island and Pierre-Luc Morissette of Quebec are both 2-4, while Terry Miller of the Yukon and Trevor Bonot of northern Ontario are 1-5.

McDonald, of the St. Thomas, Ont.-based St. Thomas Curling Club, entered the day unbeaten at 4-0, but lost 6-5 to Meachem in Draw 9 on Wednesday morning before beating Morissette 6-4 in the evening.

Draw 12 goes Thursday morning as B.C. takes on northern Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador faces Yukon and Nunavut plays Quebec in the seeding pool.

The championship concludes on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.