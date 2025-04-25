Veteran Manitoba curler Derek Samagalski has found a new team and a new place to play.

The 40-year-old Samagalski, who has spent his 20-year career in Manitoba mostly playing front end for the likes of Reid Carruthers, Mike McEwen, Brad Jacobs and Rob Fowler, announced on Friday that he will skip his own team out of Nunavut for the 2025-26 season.

The rink also includes third Sheldon Wettig, second Brady St. Louis and lead Christian Smitheram, who have all represented the territory at the Montana's Brier in the past.

Shane Latimer has skipped Nunavut at the past two Canadian men's curling championships, going 0-8 this year in Kelowna and 1-7 last year in Regina. Wettig, St. Louis and Smitheram were all on the 2024 team while Wettig returned for this year's tournament.

Samagalski departed Team Carruthers mid-season this past curling campaign before joining forces with Jacques Gauthier, who was cut by Team Kevin Koe in September, for Manitoba playdowns.

The Winnipeg native has competed in nine career Briers, winning bronze at the 2012 championship in Saskatoon as a lead for Fowler. He's also won one career Grand Slam and two PointsBet Invitational tournaments.

Samagalski and company are the favourites to represent Nunavut at the 2026 Montana's Brier in St. John's, Nfld., running from Feb. 27-March 8.