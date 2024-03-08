Moose Jaw named host for 2025 men's world curling championship

REGINA — The 2025 men's world curling championship will be played in Moose Jaw, Sask.

The city west of Regina will host the men's championship for the first time after the 1983 women's world championship was played there.

Moose Jaw's 4,465-seat Mosaic Arena built in 2011 was also the site of the Canadian women's curling championship in both 2015 and 2020.

The 2024 and 2025 men's championships are qualifiers for the 2026 Olympic Games via points earned based on rankings.

Canada's representative at the 2024 men's world championship March 30 to April in 7 in Schaffhausen, Switzerland will be determined Sunday at the Montana's Brier in Regina.

The last Canadian team to win a men's world title was Brad Gushue in 2017 in Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.