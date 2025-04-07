Olympic curling nations come into focus following world championships

The countries that will compete at next year's Winter Olympics in Italy are starting to come into focus after last week's World Men's Curling Championship in Moose Jaw, Sask.

With the Olympics taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo from Feb. 6-22, 2026, Italy earned an automatic spot for the men's, women's and mixed doubles events as the host nation.

Countries have earned points over the past two years at the world championships, with the top seven nations qualifying for the Winter Olympics.

Following the results of the men's worlds, which saw Scotland's Team Bruce Mouat defeat Switzerland's Team Yannick Schwaller in the gold-medal game and Canada's Team Brad Jacobs earn bronze, the following countries have earned their Olympic spots.

Men's Curling Olympic Nations

Italy - host

Great Britain

Canada

Sweden

Switzerland

Germany

Norway

Czech Republic

Here's a look at the women's teams following the World Women's Curling Championship in South Korea last month, an event Rachel Homan and her Canadian crew won for a second straight year.

Women's Curling Olympic Nations

Italy - Host nation

Canada

Switzerland

South Korea

Sweden

Denmark

Great Britain

China

The final two spots in the 10-team fields for both the men's and women's events will be determined at a last-chance qualifier in Kelowna, B.C., from Dec. 6-13.

The American teams led by Korey Dropkin and Tabitha Peterson did not earn enough points at the recent world championships to qualify the United States for the Olympics and will need to get in via the event in December. The U.S. has qualified for the Olympics in both the men's and women's disciplines in all seven Winter Games since curling was officially added to the Olympics in 1998. Team John Shuster won gold in memorable fashion in 2018.

The Chinese men's team just missed out with a semifinal loss to Switzerland in Moose Jaw ending their hopes of a direct entry to the Olympics.

The actual rinks that will represent the various nations has yet to be officially announced as some curling associations select their teams while other use a Trials event to determine the representatives.

The Montana's Canadian Curling Trials run from Nov. 22-Nov. 30, 2025 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, N.S. The fields for the Trials will become much clearer following this week's season-ending Players' Championship in Toronto .

As for the mixed doubles event, Italy is the only nation to have officially qualified for the Olympics. Seven more will be determined at the 2025 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship taking place in Fredericton, N.B. from April 26-May 3. The final two spots will be determined at the same last-chance qualifier in December.

Canada hasn't won gold in traditional four-person curling since 2014 when both Jennifer Jones and Brad Jacobs stood atop the podium in Sochi, Russia.