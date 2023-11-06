Only three unbeaten teams remain at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Only three teams remain unbeaten after the second day of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current.

Scott McDonald's Ontario team leads the seven-team Pool A with a 2-0 record, while Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories leads the seven-team Pool B with a 3-0 mark. Kyle Kurz's Manitoba foursome has a 2-0 record in Pool B.

Koe won his lone game of the day by edging Cameron de Jong's team from B.C. 6-5, while McDonald scored two in the eighth end to beat Paul Flemming's crew from Nova Scotia 6-4. Kurz crushed Peter Van Strien's team from Nunavut 12-1 in six ends.

After five draws, McDonald leads Pool A, followed by Flemming of Nova Scotia and Shaun Meachem of Saskatchewan, both at 2-1. Trevor Bonot's Northern Ontario quartet is 1-1, while Pierre-Luc Morissette of Quebec and Terry Miller's Yukon team are both 1-2. Tyler Smith of Prince Edward Island is winless at 0-2.

Koe leads Pool B at 3-0, followed by Kurz at 2-0. Evan Van Amsterdam of Alberta is 2-1, Charles Sullivan of New Brunswick is 1-1, de Jong of B.C. is 1-2, Keith Ryan of Newfoundland and Labrador is 0-2, and Van Strien of Nunavut is 0-3.

There are three draws scheduled for Tuesday at Swift Current Curling Club. The championship runs until Saturday.

