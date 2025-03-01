KELOWNA, B.C. - Ontario's Sam Mooibroek made his Montana's Brier debut a memorable one Saturday with an 11-4 rout of Quebec's Jean-Michel Menard.

The 25-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., made an angle-raise in the second end to score five points.

Mooibroek made a draw for three in the fourth end and the teams shook hands once the minimum eight ends were played.

In other Pool B games, Nova Scotia's Owen Purcell defeated Saskatchewan's Rylan Kleiter 7-2, Alberta's Brad Jacobs dumped Yukon's Thomas Scoffin 10-3, and Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen held off Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith 6-4.

Another draw is scheduled for the evening at Prospera Place.

Round-robin play continues through Thursday. The final is set for March 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2025.