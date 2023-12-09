VERNON, B.C. — Paul Flemming's team from Nova Scotia scored a single point in the eighth end on Saturday to defeat Bruce Korte's Saskatchewan foursome 4-3 to win the Canadian senior men's curling championship.

Flemming, with third Peter Burgess, second Martin Gavin and lead Kris Granchelli of the Halifax/Truro Curling Club, scored two in the first end, then stole one in the fifth.

Korte, with third Darrell Mckee, second Kory Kohuch and lead Rory Golanowski of the Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon, scored two in the sixth, stole one in the seventh and came up short in the eighth.

Meanwhile, Manitoba skip Dave Boehmer of the Petersfield Curling Club led his team to an 8-5 victory over Mike Kennedy's Moncton, N.B., crew in the bronze-medal game.

Kennedy was leading 5-3 after five ends, but Boehmer scored three in the sixth, then stole singles in the seventh and eighth to win the game.

Later Saturday, Nancy Martin's foursome of Martensville, Sask., is playing in the women's championship final against Susan Froud's team from Alliston, Ont. Diane Gushulak's team from New Westminster, B.C., is playing Atina Ford Johnston's Calgary team in the bronze-medal final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023.