Pools announced for 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts
With the field for the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts now complete, Curling Canada announced the official pools and schedule on Monday.
The 18-team field will be split into two pools of nine where an eight-game round-robin will take place.
The top three teams from each pool will advance to a six-team playoff as the first-place team from Pool A will take on the second-place team from Pool B, and vice versa. The winners will advance to the 1 vs. 2-page playoff while the losers meet the third-place finishers in the pools. Those games will serve as a qualifier for the 3 vs. 4-page playoff game.
The national championship takes place at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay from Feb. 14-23.
The winning rink will represent Canada at the 2025 World Women's Curling Championship in in Uijeongbu, South Korea from March 15-23.
Pool A
1. Team Canada, Rachel Homan (Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew, Sarah Wilkes, Rachel Brown; Ottawa)
4. Alberta-Sturmay, Selena Sturmay (Danielle Schmiemann, Dezaray Hawes, Paige Papley, Ted Appelman; Edmonton)
5. Alberta-Skrlik, Kayla Skrlik (Geri-Lynn Ramsay [throws lead rocks], Margot Flemming, Ashton Skrlik, Crystal Rumberg, Shannon Kleibrink)
8. British Columbia, Corryn Brown (Erin Pincott, Sarah Koltun, Sam Fisher, Jim Cotter; Kamloops)
9. Northern Ontario, Krista McCarville (Andrea Kelly, Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala, Sarah Potts, Rick Lang; Thunder Bay)
12. Saskatchewan, Nancy Martin (Chaelynn Stewart, Kadriana Lott, Deanna Doig, Colleen Ackerman; Saskatoon)
13. New Brunswick, Melissa Adams (Jaclyn Crandall, Kayla Russell, Kendra Lister, Molli Ward, Alex Robichaud; Fredericton)
16. Prince Edward Island, Jane DiCarlo [throws third stones] (Veronica Mayne [throws fourth stones], Sabrina Smith, Whitney Jenkins, Kathy O’Rourke; Crapaud)
17. Nunavut, Julia Weagle (Sadie Pinksen, Leigh Gustafson, Alison Taylor, Colin Hodgson; Iqaluit)
Pool B
2. Manitoba-Einarson, Kerri Einarson (Val Sweeting, Karlee Burgess, Krysten Karwacki, Lauren Lenentine, Reid Carruthers; Gimli)
3. Manitoba-Lawes, Kaitlyn Lawes (Selena Njegovan, Jocelyn Peterman, Kristin Gordon, Becca Hebert, Connor Njegovan; Winnipeg)
6. Nova Scotia, Christina Black (Jill Brothers, Jennifer Baxter, Karlee Everist, Marlee Powers, Stuart MacLean)
7. Manitoba-Cameron, Kate Cameron (Taylor McDonald, Brianna Cullen, Mackenzie Elias; Winnipeg)
10. Ontario, Danielle Inglis (Kira Brunton, Calissa Daly, Cassandra de Groot, Kimberly Tuck, Steve Acorn; Ottawa)
11. Quebec, Laurie St-Georges (Jamie Sinclair, Emily Riley, Lisa Weagle, François Roberge; Glenmore/Laval-sur-le-Lac/Dollard-Des Ormeaux/Laval)
14. Northwest Territories, Kerry Galusha (Megan Koehler, Sydney Galusha, Shona Barbour, Ella Skauge, Yellowknife)
15. Newfoundland & Labrador, Brooke Godsland (Erin Porter, Sarah McNeil Lamswood, Camille Burt, Kate Paterson, Cory Schuh; St. John’s)
18. Yukon, Bayly Scoffin (Kerry Foster, Raelyn Helston, Bailey Horte, Kimberly Tuor, Kevin Patterson; Whitehorse)