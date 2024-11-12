Canada's Team Rachel Homan and Scotland's Team Bruce Mouat have dominated the pebbled ice this season.

Both squads are ranked first in the world - by a wide margin - and have a combined record of 70-6 with a total of eight wins in 11 events played.

Let's take a closer look at the numbers behind these two juggernaut curling rinks.

Team Rachel Homan

Rachel Homan

Ottawa's Team Homan - otherwise known as the Homan Empire - had a historically great 2023-24 season, one that many felt could not be matched.

They finished with an incredible record of 67-7, winning seven of 10 events, including the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary and World Women’s Curling Championship in Sydney, N.S.

The foursome - featuring Homan at skip, Tracy Fleury at third, Emma Miskew at second and Sarah Wilkes at lead - are seemingly on pace to match that or even improve on it in 2024-25.

Here's a look at some of the most impressive numbers:

Total record of 33-2 with their only losses coming at the Tour Challenge Grand Slam, falling to Italy's Team Stefania Constantini in the round robin and Canada's Team Kerri Einarson in the final.

Currently on a 16-game win streak.

Ranked first in the world with 535.5 points, 102.8 points better than world No. 2 Team Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland.

Made the final in all five of their events, winning four of them, including the PointsBet Invitational, Pan Continental Curling Championship and Canadian Open, which marked a record-extending 16th Grand Slam victory for Homan.

Have outscored their opponents 245-115 for a differential of +130.

Team Homan are back on the ice later this month for the third Grand Slam event of the season, the National taking place in St. John's, Nfld., from Nov. 26-Dec. 1.

Team Mouat

Bruce Mouat

Skip Bruce Mouat, third Grand Hardie, second Bobby Lammie and lead Hammy McMillan Jr. have been a foursome since 2017, representing Scotland at numerous international events, including five World Men's Curling Championships, winning gold in 2023, and the 2022 Winter Olympics where they went home with the silver medal.

They've had some very impressive seasons during their time together, but the early returns from the 2024-25 campaign could be the start of something special. For example, Team Mouat have won two Grand Slams in a single season on two previous occasions and have already accomplished that feat this season with victories at the Tour Challenge and Canadian Open.

Here's a closer look at the most notable numbers:

Team Mouat own a total record of 37-4, including 16-3 against teams in the top-10 of the world rankings and 13-0 at two Grand Slam events.

They've played six events, winning four of them, highlighted by capturing both Grand Slams with perfect records, beating Team Brad Gushue in the final both times by a combined score of 16-5.

They are ranked first in the world with 493.8 points, 93.5 points better than world No. 2 Team Gushue.

The Stirling squad can continue their hot play at the upcoming European Curling Championships, taking place in Lohja, Finland form Nov. 16-23. Team Mouat has won the event four times, including the past three years.