THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Rachel Homan's curling team from Ottawa repeated as Canadian champions with a 6-1 win over Kerri Einarson's team from Manitoba.

Homan, third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes will represent Canada at next month's world championship in South Korea. They'll attempt to defend their world title won last year in Sydney, N.S.

Not only did Homan's team win a second straight Scotties Tournament of Hearts, they were the first team to go undefeated in back-to-back years.

Homan and Miskew claimed their fifth Canadians titles. It was the second for Fleury and Wilkes.

They also earned a return trip to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts next year as defending champions.

Homan stole a single point in the seventh end and another two in the eighth to take over the final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.