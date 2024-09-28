CALGARY — Rachel Homan's curling team is a win away from defending its PointsBet Invitational women's title.

Homan beat Kaitlyn Lawes 10-5 in Saturday's semifinal to extend her winning streak to 11 wins this season.

Homan, the reigning Canadian and world champion, will meet Kayla Skrlik's Calgary foursome in Sunday's final.

Curling Canada's five-day PointsBet is a single-knockout event offering a purse of just over $350,000. The men's and women's victors each take home $50,000.

Skrlik beat Winnipeg's Kate Cameron 10-4 to advance to the women's final.

"This feels great. We knew going in that it was going to be a battle right to the final and I'm glad we could pull it off," said Skrlik, whose team was seeded 10th heading into the event.

The win cements Team Skrlik as the lowest-ever seed to make a final in PointsBet Invitational history dating back to 2022.

In the men's semifinals on Saturday night, Brad Gushue edged Jordan McDonald 9-7 and Mike McEwen defeated Brad Jacobs 10-3. Gushue and McEwen will play in Sunday's final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2024.