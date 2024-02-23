Playoff seeding is on the line at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts when Rachel Homan and her undefeated Ontario rink take on the four-time defending Scotties champions Kerri Einarson and Team Canada.

Team Homan (8-0) was the only team to finish the round robin undefeated, leading the tournament in all major statistical categories, including point differential (+40), stolen ends (14) and team shooting percentage (89 per cent). Homan will have last-rock advantage to start each playoff game and her choice of a set of rocks.

"We've been playing really well, really solid and just making a few more than the other team, but we need a little bit of luck," Homan said after a 6-3 win over Nova Scotia’s Heather Smith on Thursday. "You've got to be good to be lucky too."

Homan is looking to win the Scotties for the first time since 2017 and will attempt to reverse her fortunes in the final, having lost three consecutive gold-medal games from 2019-2021.

Canada and Einarson (7-1) finished second in Pool A and will cross over to take on the Ontario rink, which finished atop Pool B. The winner of Friday’s draw will move on to Saturday’s one-two playoff to take on the winner of the other qualifier between Alberta’s Selena Sturmay (7-1) and Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones (6-2).

A fifth-straight Scotties gold medal would give Einarson and her rink from Gimli Curling Club the record for most consecutive Canadian women’s curling championships.

"We're super-excited to be in the position we are," said Einarson.

The losers of Friday’s draws will move on to the three-four playoff matches to face either Manitoba’s Kaitlyn Lawes (4-4) or Manitoba’s Kate Cameron (5-3).