TORONTO — Rachel Homan remained perfect at the Grand Slam of Curling's season-ending Players' Championship with a 7-4 win over Sweden's Isabella Wrana in Thursday's early draw.

Homan's Ottawa rink had back-to-back one-point steals in the sixth and seventh ends to come out on top in what had been a back-and-forth affair up to that point. Wrana fell to 2-1.

Homan improved to 3-0, which was good for second in the women's standings behind Silvana Tirinzoni. The Swiss skip improved to 4-0 with a 7-3 win over Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., in Thursday's second draw.

In other Draw 8 results, Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher (1-2) rode a three-point fifth end to a 5-3 win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat (2-1), Scotland's Ross Whyte scored five over the first two ends in a 7-2 win over Winnipeg's Matt Dunstone (1-2) and Kim Eunjung (2-1) posted an 8-1 rout of Gim Eun-ji (2-1) in a showdown of South Korean squads.

In other scores from Thursday's second draw, men's world silver medallist Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., improved to 2-1 with a 6-1 win over Calgary's Kevin Koe (1-2), Italy's Joel Retornaz (2-2) scored an 8-4 win over Scotland's James Craik (1-2) and Stefania Constantini of Italy (1-2) posted an 8-5 win over Japan's Satsuke Fujisawa (1-3).

Homan, who led Canada to a world women's curling title last month, was scheduled to face Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg in Thursday's fourth and final draw in a rematch of this year's Canadian women's championship final.

Jones, a six-time Canadian champion, two-time world champion, Olympic gold medallist and 17-time Grand Slam winner, is stepping away from four-player curling after this tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.