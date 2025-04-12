TORONTO - Canada's Rachel Homan stole two points in the eighth end for a 6-4 win over Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura on Saturday at the AMJ Players' Championship.

Yoshimura needed to make an open draw to the four-foot ring with her final throw but her stone was heavy.

Homan, from Ottawa, was scheduled to play South Korea's Eun-Jung Kim in the evening semifinal at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Sweden's Anna Hasselborg defeated South Korea's Seung-Youn Ha 6-3 in the other early playoff game. Hasselborg was set to meet Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in the other women's semifinal.

Four Canadian teams were featured in the men's quarterfinals.

Brad Jacobs made a game-winning tap for a pair in an 8-6 win over John Epping. Matt Dunstone defeated Mike McEwen 6-1 in the other game.

Jacobs was scheduled to play top-ranked Bruce Mouat of Scotland in the semifinals while Dunstone was to face Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller.

The finals at the season-ending Grand Slam of Curling event were set for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2025.