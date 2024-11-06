SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Saskatchewan's Jason Ackerman remained undefeated on Wednesday with a 7-4 win over Newfoundland and Labrador's Trent Skanes at the Canadian mixed curling championship.

After going down 3-1 through four ends, Ackerman (6-0) outscored Skanes (3-3) 6-1 the rest of the way, including three points in the seventh end.

Alberta's Kurt Alan Balderston also earned a win, defeating New Brunswick's Charlie Sullivan 9-2 in another matchup in the final draw.

The win improved Balderston's record to 4-2 and sits in third in Pool B.

The top four teams from each pool will play four more games against the survivors from the other pool. The remaining three teams from the pool will play three more seeding games to help set the rankings for next year’s event.

The championship final is scheduled for Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.