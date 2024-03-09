REGINA — Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian men's curling championship with a 6-5 win over Manitoba's Matt Dunstone.

McEwen stole a single point in the fifth and sixth ends to lead 5-1, but gave up single steals in the eighth and ninth to be tied coming home with hammer.

The skip executed a nose hit against three Dunstone counters for the win and earned a standing ovation from Regina's Brandt Centre.

Alberta's Brendan Bottcher and defending champion Brad Gushue were to meet in a later playoff game.

The winner earned an express ticket to Sunday night's final while the loser dropped to Sunday afternoon's semifinal to face McEwen.

The last Saskatchewan team to win a Brier was Rick Folk's in 1980.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024.