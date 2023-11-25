Scotland's Team Bruce Mouat scored a single point in an extra end to defeat Sweden's Team Niklas Edin, 6-5, and capture the gold medal at the European Curling Championships on home soil in Aberdeen, Scotland on Saturday.

The two sides traded deuces over the first two ends before putting up singles the rest of the way, including Mouat's winning draw in the 11th end.

Lincredible feeling, winning our 4th European Championship 🥇 with this win being extra special on home soil. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Good game @TeamNiklasEdin 🤝🏻 always a battle.



A big thank you to @curlaberdeen @worldcurling staff, volunteers, ice crew, sponsors & fans for a world class event! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/HvZA7l5Cd4 — Team Mouat (@TeamMouat) November 25, 2023

🏆 2023 EUROPEAN CURLING CHAMPIONS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



🧀 photo coming right up 😁 pic.twitter.com/sVlX3iVFiL — Team Mouat (@TeamMouat) November 25, 2023

Team Mouat posted an overall record of 9-2, also defeating Switzerland's Team Yannick Schwaller in the semifinal.

The reigning men's world champions, featuring Mouat at skip, Grant Hardie at third, Bobby Lammie at second and Hammy McMillan Jr. at lead, have now won three straight Euro titles and four overall.

In the bronze medal match, Team Schwaller scored four in the extra end to defeat Italy's Team Joel Retornaz, who are ranked No. 1 in the world.

The Italians had posted a perfect 8-0 round robin record before losing to Sweden in the semis.

The top eight teams qualified their nations for the 2023 World Men's Curling Championships in Schaffhausen, Switzerland from March 30-April 7.

Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Norway, Germany, Netherlands and Czech Republic all qualified for the worlds with their results.

Tirinzoni wins gold

Silvana Tirinzoni and her dominating Swiss rink have won four straight World Women's Curling Championships and can now say they've won a European Curling Championship after defeating Italy's Team Stefania Constantini in the gold medal game, 6-5.

Fourth Alina Paetz made an impressive hit-and-roll with the last throw of the game to score a single and take the title for the first time in their careers.

Switzerland takes the gold medal! Alina Paetz 🇨🇭makes the hit and roll to get shot rock and the win! 🥇



Watch live on the Curling Channel: https://t.co/GPY4dr5un6 #ECC #curling pic.twitter.com/8JlA27Ronv — World Curling (@worldcurling) November 25, 2023

Team Tirinzoni, also featuring second Selina Witschonke and lead Carole Howald, won all 11 of their games in Aberdeen, including beating Norway's Marianne Roervik in the semifinal.

Tirinzoni and company are ranked No. 1 in the world.

Norway routed Sweden's Isabella Wrana in the bronze medal game, 10-3.

Switzerland, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Scotland, Estonia, Denmark and Turkey all qualified for the 2024 World Women's Curling Championship, taking place in Sydney, N.S., from March 16-24.