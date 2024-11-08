NISKU, Alta. — Canada's Rachel Homan made a hit for two in the eighth end for a 5-4 victory over Sweden's Isabella Wrana on Friday at the Co-op Canadian Open.

Homan, from Ottawa, had the second point confirmed on a measure. At 4-0, she was the lone unbeaten team in the women's field and secured the top seed in the quarterfinals.

Selena Njegovan, who's serving as skip while Kaitlyn Lawes is on maternity leave, beat Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 7-5.

Njegovan will play Winnipeg's Chelsea Carey in a tiebreaker on Saturday at Silent Ice Centre. Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni will face Japan’s Team Sayaka Yoshimura in another tiebreaker.

In men's play, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., stole two points in the eighth end for a 7-5 victory over Switzerland's Michael Brunner.

Gushue and Scotland's Bruce Mouat led the standings at 4-0.

Italy's Joel Retornaz stole three points for a 7-3 victory over Scotland's Ross Whyte. Retornaz qualified for the playoffs with the win.

Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers scored a single in an extra end for a 6-5 win over Scotland's James Craik and Sweden's Niklas Edin doubled up Calgary's Kevin Koe 8-4.

Mike McEwen will play fellow Winnipeg skip Matt Dunstone in a tiebreaker. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played Saturday and the finals are Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.