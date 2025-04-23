Seven of eight teams named for men's and women's Canadian Curling Trials

The fields for the 2025 Montana’s Canadian Curling Trials and the 2025 Home Hardware Canadian Curling Pre-Trials have become much clearer with the 2024-25 season wrapped up.

Seven of the eight teams for both the men's and women's divisions for next season's Olympic Trials were officially announced by Curling Canada on Tuesday.

The Montana’s Canadian Curling Trials will run from Nov. 22-30, 2025 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax and will determine Canada's representatives in men's and women's four-person curling for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Take a look at the fields below.

Montana’s Canadian Curling Trials - Women's Teams

1 — Team Rachel Homan (Ottawa) 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion

2 — Team Kerri Einarson (Gimli, Man.) leading team in the 2023-24 Canadian Team Ranking System standings

3 — Team Kayla Skrlik (Calgary) 2025 Scotties champion or highest non-qualified team on the 2024-25 CTRS standings

4 — Team Kaitlyn Lawes (Winnipeg) leading team in the combined two-year (2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons) CTRS standings

5 — Team Kate Cameron (Winnipeg) leading team in the combined two-year (2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons) CTRS standings

6 — Team Christina Black (Halifax) leading team in the combined two-year (2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons) CTRS standings

7 — Team Corryn Brown (Kamloops, B.C.) leading team in the 2024-25 CTRS standings

8 — Pre-Trials winner

Montana’s Canadian Curling Trials - Men's Teams

1 — Team Brad Gushue (St. John’s, N.L.) 2024 Montana’s Brier champion

2 — Team Brad Jacobs (Calgary) leading team in the 2023-24 Canadian Team Ranking System standings

3 — Team Matt Dunstone (Winnipeg) 2025 Montana’s Brier champion or highest non-qualified team on the 2024-25 CTRS standings

4 — Team Mike McEwen (Saskatoon) leading team in the combined two-year (2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons) CTRS standings

5 — Team Kevin Koe (Calgary) leading team in the combined two-year (2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons) CTRS standings

6 — Team Rylan Kleiter (Saskatoon) leading team in the combined two-year (2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons) CTRS standings

7 — Team John Epping (Sudbury, Ont.) leading team in the 2024-25 CTRS standings

8 — Pre-Trials winner

The eighth and final spots for the men's and women's competitions will determined at the 2025 Home Hardware Canadian Curling Pre-Trials, running Oct. 20-26, 2025 at the Andrew H. McCain Arena in Wolfville, N.S.

All teams qualified for the event via their ranking on the CTRS following this season.

Here's a look at the teams.

Home Hardware Canadian Curling Pre-Trials - Women's Teams

1. Team Beth Peterson (Winnipeg)

2. Team Kayla MacMillan (Victoria)

3. Team Danielle Inglis (Ottawa)

4. Team Selena Sturmay (Edmonton)

5. Team Ashley Thevenot (Saskatoon)

6. Team Krista McCarville (Thunder Bay, Ont.)

7. Team Myla Plett (Edmonton)

8. Team Nancy Martin (Saskatoon)

Home Hardware Canadian Curling Pre-Trials - Men's Teams

1. Team Jordon McDonald (Winnipeg)

2. Team Reid Carruthers (Winnipeg)

3. Team Sam Mooibroek (Whitby, Ont.)

4. Team Scott Howard (Navan, Ont.)

5. Team Braden Calvert (Winnipeg)

6. Team Mark Kean (Woodstock, Ont.)

7. Team Owen Purcell (Halifax)

8. Team Félix Asselin (Montreal)

Both the Canadian Curling Trials and Pre-Trials will have identical formats, consisting of a seven-game round robins with the the top three teams making the playoffs. The first place teams earn a bye straight to the final while the second and third teams will battle each other in the semifinal. For the first time, the Trials and Pre-Trials will feature a best-of-three final.

The 2026 Winter Olympics take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy from Feb. 6-26.