Sinclair, Weagle step away from Quebec's Team St-Georges

The changes have begun in women's curling following the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

On Thursday, Quebec's Team Laurie St-Georges announced third Jamie Sinclair and lead Lisa Weagle would be leaving the team to "pursue new opportunities and personal endeavors."

Quebec posted a 5-3 record at the Scotties in Thunder Bay this year, but missed the playoffs after dropping their round-robin finale to Nova Scotia's Team Christina Black.

"Their dedication, teamwork, and passion for the sport have made a lasting impact on our team, and we're grateful for all the special moments shared together," Team St-Georges said in a social media post. "We will miss being their teammates but will cherish a lifelong friendship with these two wonderful people."

Sinclair has played the last two seasons with St-Georges while Weagle, a three-time Scotties champion and 2018 Olympian, joined the squad this season, appearing in her first Canadian women's curling championship since 2021.

St-Georges, 27, has represented Quebec at five straight Scotties.

St-Georges, alongside second Emily Riley, said they would continue to explore options for next season.