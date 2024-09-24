CALGARY — Skip Kevin Koe has dropped second Jacques Gauthier from his team one day before the start of the PointsBet Invitational curling competition.

Koe, whose team curls out of Calgary's Glencoe Club, announced the move on Tuesday.

Winnipeg's Gauthier, 25, joined Koe's rink for the 2023-24 season after three seasons as skip of his own team.

The team won two events and made five finals with Gauthier on the squad. Koe's rink is coming off a 2-3 showing at last week's ATB Okotoks Classic.

A replacement for Gauthier was not immediately announced. The team's current lineup for the PointsBet Invitational includes Koe, vice-skip Tyler Tardi, who is Gauthier's cousin, and lead Karrick Martin.

Koe's team is seeded fifth out of 16 teams at the single-knockout tournament at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre and faces 12th seed Josh Bryden in the opening round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.