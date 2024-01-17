RED DEER, Alta. — South Korea's Eunjung Kim stole a single point in the eighth end for a 6-5 victory over Ottawa's Rachel Homan on Wednesday at the Co-op Canadian Open.

The result left both teams with 1-1 records in round-robin play.

In a battle of Winnipeg teams, Kaitlyn Lawes (1-1) topped Kate Cameron's side 7-5. Chelsea Carey is filling in at skip for Cameron (0-2).

Sweden's Anna Hasselborg (2-0) scored a deuce in the final end for a 7-6 victory over South Korea's Eun Ji Gim (1-1).

Isabella Wrana of Sweden (2-0) needed only six ends to complete a 10-4 rout of American Delaney Strouse (0-2).

Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day at Servus Arena. Play continues through Sunday at the Grand Slam of Curling event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.