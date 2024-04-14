TORONTO — Canada's Brad Gushue beat top-ranked Joel Retornaz of Italy 7-6 on Sunday to win the Princess Auto Players' Championship.

Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni beat Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-5 in the women's final earlier in the day at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a single in the eighth end for the victory.

He was coming off a second-place finish at the world championship last week in Switzerland.

Tirinzoni forced Wrana to play a low-percentage in-off with her final shot in the women's final. The Swedish skip needed to score a deuce to force an extra end but could only manage a single.

The competition is the final event on the Grand Slam of Curling calendar.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2024.