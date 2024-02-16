Calgary – Curling Canada announced on Friday that Briane Harris, lead for Canada’s Team Kerri Einarson, is ineligible to compete at this year’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary.

“Curling Canada has been made aware that Briane Harris of Team Canada is ineligible to compete in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. No further information is available at this time. There will be no further comment on this situation from Curling Canada or members of Team Canada,” the governing body said in a release.

The 31-year-old Harris has played with Team Einarson since the 2018-19 season and has been integral in helping them capture the last four Canadian women’s curling championships.

A win by Team Einarson in Calgary this week would pass Team Colleen Jones for the most consecutive Scotties titles of all-time.