Team Manitoba to face off against Team Ontario in mixed curling semifinals

Kyle Kurz and Team Manitoba will take on Team Ontario, led by Scott McDonald, in the semifinals of the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.

Kurz dropped an 11-2 decision to Team Saskatchewan led by Shaun Meachem on Friday in Draw 18 action.

Both Saskatchewan and Manitoba have 9-1 records heading into semifinal action.

Saskatchewan finished top of Group A, while Manitoba finished first in Pool B.

Meachem will compete in the other semifinal as he and his team take on Team Nova Scotia led by Paul Fleming.

Fleming beat Meachem 8-6 in Draw 1, marking Meachem's only loss of the tournament so far.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version has Melissa Kurz as Manitoba's skip instead of Kyle Kurz.