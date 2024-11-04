Three teams still unbeaten at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Teams from Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and Quebec remain unbeaten after five draws at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.

Don Bowser's Quebec team, with third Brenda Nicholls, second Dan deWaard and lead Pamela Nugent, lead the seven-team Pool B with a 3-0 record.

Jason Ackerman's crew from Regina's Highland Curling Club — with third Amber Holland, second Sam Wills and lead Colleen Ackerman — and Owen Purcell's team from Halifax Curling Club — with third Christina Black, second Adam McEachren and lead Jennifer Baxter — share the lead in the seven-team Pool A with 3-0 records.

On Monday, Bowser defeated Kurt Balderston's Alberta squad 8-3. Ackerman edged Robert Smallwood's Yukon team 6-5 in the afternoon draw and then beat Dylan Johnston's Northern Ontario crew 5-2 in the evening draw.

Purcell edged Trent Skanes Newfoundland and Labrador team 5-4 in his team's only game on Monday.

There are three draws on Tuesday at St. Catharines Golf and Country Club, including an afternoon showdown between Ackerman and Purcell.

The championship final is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2024.