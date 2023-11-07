Unbeaten McDonald, Kurz lead Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Scott McDonald of the St. Thomas Curling Club and Kyle Kurz of the Fort Rouge Curling Club Dillon Brooks are unbeaten and pool leaders after three days and eight draws of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current, Sask.

McDonald, of St. Thomas, Ont., leads Pool A with a 4-0 record. Curling with third Lori Eddy, second Matthew Hall and lead Laura Neil, beat Trevor Bonot's Northern Ontario team 8-5 in Tuesday's morning draw, then knocked off Tyler Smith's winless Prince Edward Island crew 9-5 in the later draw.

Kurz, of Winnipeg, Man., leads Pool B at 4-0 with teammates third Beth Peterson, second Ian McMillan and lead Melissa Kurz.

Kurz edged Charles Sullivan's New Brunswick team 5-3 in the morning draw, then handed Jamie Koe's Northwest Territories crew its first loss with a 9-4 decision.

Paul Flemming's Nova Scotia team is second in Pool A at 4-1, followed by Shaun Meachem of Saskatchewan 3-1, Pierre-Luc Morissette of Quebec 2-2, Bonot of Northern Ontario 1-3, Terry Miller of the Yukon 1-4, and Smith of P.E.I. 0-4.

Evan Van Amsterdam's Alberta crew is second in Pool B at 4-1, followed by Koe of the Northwest Territories 3-1, Sullivan of New Brunswick and Cameron de Jong of B.C., both 2-2, Keith Ryan of Newfoundland and Labrador 0-4, and Peter Van Strien of Nunavut 0-5.

There are three draws Wednesday, including the morning games that feature B.C. vs. New Brunswick, P.E.I. vs. Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan vs. Ontario.

The championship concludes on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.