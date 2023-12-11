Switzerland's Team Yannick Schwaller and Team EunJung Kim of South Korea were victorious this weekend at the Western Showdown in Swift Current, Sask.

Schwaller, alongside fourth Benoit Schwarz, second Sven Michel and lead Pablo Lachat defeated fellow Swiss foursome, Team Michael Brunner, in Sunday's final by a score of 8-6.

The Geneva rink posted a 6-2 record at the bonspiel, including wins over Canada's Team Sam Mooibroek in the quarterfinal and Team Korey Dropkin of the United States in the semifinal.

Other notable teams included Saskatoon's Team Mike McEwen, who were dropped by Brunner's squad in the semis after beating Sweden's Team Niklas Edin in the quarters.

Calgary's Team Kevin Koe (1-3) and Saskatoon's Team Rylan Kleiter (3-3), who both sit in the top-10 on the Canadian Team Ranking System, missed the eight-team playoff round at the bonspiel.

This was Team Schwaller's second final and first victory of the 2023-24 season. They also captured bronze at the European Curling Championships in Scotland last month.

On the women's side, South Korea's Team Kim picked up their third win of the season after defeating Winnipeg's Team Jolene Campbell in the final, 6-4.

Team Kim, with Kyeongae Kim at third, Chohi Kim at second and Seonyeong Kim at lead, won all seven of their games in Swift Current. They defeated the No. 2-ranked team on the planet in South Korea's Team Eunji Gim in the quarterfinal before downing Sweden's Team Isabella Wrana in the semifinal.

Japan's Team Satsuki Fujisawa dropped the other semifinal to Team Campbell while world No. 1, Team Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland, lost in the quarters to Team Wrana.

Calgary's Team Kayla Skrlik, Vancouver's Team Clancy Grandy, Winnipeg's Team Kate Cameron, Yellowknife's Team Kerry Galusha, Italy's Team Stefania Constantini, Sweden's Anna Hasselborg and Team Tabitha Peterson of the United States all missed the playoffs.

Team St. Georges Winners Again

Quebec's Team Laurie St-Georges are in the winner's circle for the second time this season after capturing the Bogside Cup in Montague, P.E.I.

🏆BOGSIDE CUP CHAMPIONS!!!🏆

What a great tournament with great people and amazing ice conditions!! (Shoutout to Larry😂). Thanks to the organizers, we will come back!😍 pic.twitter.com/rLl2ahPdJl — Team St-Georges (@CurlRockStars) December 10, 2023

St-Georges, third Jamie Sinclair, second Emily Riley and lead Kelly Middaugh won all seven of their games, including a 7-5 victory over Halifax's Team Tanya Hilliard in the final.

Team St-Georges, who are the defending provincial champs, also won the Curl Mesabi Classic in November.

Other Winners on Tour

Men

Superstore Monctonian Challenge - Jean-Michel Arsenault

Aberdeen Classic - Benny Kapp

Women

Aberdeen Classic - Fay Henderson