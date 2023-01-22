Larin to sign with Valladolid on loan from Brugge

Canadian forward Cyle Larin has decided to sign with La Liga's Real Valladolid on a loan from his current Belgian-side Brugge, according to Fabrizio Romano. The deal is pending his physical.

Understand Cyle Larin has chosen to close in with Valladolid after Cadiz and PAOK made official bids — loan with a obligatory buy option should certain triggers be achieved. 🚨🇨🇦 #transfers



The player is traveling in the next hours in order to sign, pending his medical. pic.twitter.com/dnzYdy9oc4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2023

The 27-year-old also had offers from La Liga's Cadiz and Greece's Super League PAOK.

Larin signed with Brugge in 2022 and appeared in 13 games, scoring only one goal, well short of his performance with the Canada Men's National Team where he scored 25 goals in 57 appearances, including leading the team in scoring in the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF qualifiers.

The Brampton, Ont., native went to Belgium after a two-year stint with Turkish-side Besiktas, where he tallied 39 goals and 9 assists in 109 matches.

The Canadian striker also played for Orlando City SC of the MLS after a college career at the University of Connecticut.