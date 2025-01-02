Petr Sikora opened the scoring for Czechia, and they lead host Canada 3-1 after the first period in their quarter-final clash at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Tanner Howe answered for Canada with a short-handed goal, but Jakub Stancl responded on the power play to give Czechia the lead.

With just three seconds remaining in the period, Eduard Sale was on the receiving end of a perfect pass into the backdoor, and he went top shelf to push the Czechs to a 3-1 lead.

Czechia opened with a 10-2 lead on shots early in the period, but Canada upped the energy throughout the period, and the shot tally finished 14-9 for the Czech side.

Each team took a pair of penalties in the game's opening frame, with Canada's Cole Beaudoin given a game misconduct for kneeing.

Beaudoin lined up Sikora for a big hit just over nine minutes into the game, but missed his target and connected with a knee-on-knee hit that left Sikora lying on the ice in pain for minutes.

During the ensuing Czech power play, Canada was the first to strike though. Brayden Yager picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone for a breakaway, and though his first shot was deflected, he collected the rebound and found Tanner Howe who scored a short-handed goal to even the score.

However, Czechia was able to mount a positive on the power play, as Stancl was credited with a goal after his shot bounced into the crease and was pushed into the net by a Canadian hand in an unfortunate misplay.

Sikora picked up the first penalty of the game for roughing at the 3:45 mark - but the power play ended after four seconds, as Canada's Cal Ritchie was whistled for tripping off the faceoff.

Canada's tough start to the game carried on into the 4-on-4 after surrendering an early goal - Czechia found two breakaway chances in the opening minute of 4-on-4 play, which each required saves by Carter George.

Czechia started the scoring immediately, as a blown coverage after a turnover left Sikora wide open in front of the net.

Vojtech Hradec did not miss on the pass, and Sikora tipped the puck home for a Czech lead just 43 seconds into the game.

It was the first goal Canada surrendered in 5-on-5 play in the entire tournament.

This game is a continuation of a growing rivalry at the World Juniors, as the two sides meet for the fifth consecutive year. Canada topped Czechia 3-2 in overtime in the gold medal game in 2023, but Czechia defeated Canada in last year's quarter-final.

