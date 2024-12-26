Czechia opens World Juniors with win over Switzerland

Hoping to improve on last year's bronze medal, Czechia jumped out to a promising start with a 5-1 win over Switzerland.

Miroslav Holinka, Eduard Sale, Ondrej Kos, Jakub Stancl and Petr Sikora scored for the winners, who received a two-assist effort from Tomas Galvas.

Leo Braillard scored a third-period goal for Switzerland, which was outshot 35-26.

Czechia led 1-0 after the first period and took a 3-0 lead into the third.

Czechia has the day off Friday then faces Kazakhstan on Saturday. Switzerland plays Slovakia on Friday.

