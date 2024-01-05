Goals from Tomas Hamara and Ondrej Becher 15 seconds apart in the final two minutes of the third period was the difference as Czechia used a five-goal third period to claim the bronze medal in a 8-5 victory over Finland at the 2024 World Juniors.

Czechia went into the third period down 5-3 and captain Jiri Kulich kickstarted the comeback with a power play goal early in the period as he wired a puck past Finnish goaltender Niklas Kokko to pull the Czechs within one.

The tying goal from Becher came with just over two minutes left in the period before Hamara scored the game-winning goal just 15 seconds later. The Czechs would add two empty net goals to ice the win, including one for Becher to complete the hat trick.

In the first period, Finland jumped out to an early 2-0, chasing Czech goaltender Michael Hrabal as he was replaced by Jakub Vondras. The Czechs would battle back to tie the game in the second period as they got goals from Kulich and Jakub Stancl.

The Finns would take over in the second, as they scored three times, including two from Lenni Hameenaho and one from 2024 top prospect Konsta Helenius.

Czechia would get a shorthanded goal from Becher late in the second period to make the game 5-3 heading into the third.

This is the second year in a row the Czechs go home with a medal after earning silver last year. Prior to 2023, the program's last medal at the tournament was a bronze in 2005.