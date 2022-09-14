Lions RB Swift (ankle), C Ragnow (foot/groin) do not participate in practice

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift and centre Frank Ragnow did not practice on Wednesday, according to the Lions' practice report.

The third-year back out of the University of Georgia was held out of practice with an ankle injury after rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in his homecoming against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift was selected in the second round (35th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. Swift has played in 27 career NFL games, tallying 1,282 yards and four touchdowns.

Ragnow, 26, was also held out as he is dealing with both a groin and a foot injury. The Victoria, Minn., native is two seasons removed from his first Pro-Bowl honour, where he started 14 games for the Lions.

The Lions face the Washington Commanders in Week 2.