With a busy off-season behind him and the regular season fast approaching, Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith joined TSN 1200 Ottawa to talk about additions to the additions and expectations of his team.

"Well, we're significantly better," said Smith of his team. "(Alex) DeBrincat I've known since junior...coming out he got 50, then 60 and change and 60 in change. He's had 41 a couple of times in the NHL. I mean this is a bona fide scorer that can score in all situations...he kind of fits into our M.O. where we've got a lot of jam, we play hard and he's young. He fits right into the group."

Aside from bolstering their wing with the former second-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, the Senators also rolled out the red carpet for Claude Giroux in a homecoming of sorts.

Coming off a 65-point, 2021-22 campaign that saw him dawn both a Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers jersey, the native of Hearst, Ont., brings a veteran presence to an emerging team. With the resume Giroux brings, Smith is looking to the seven-time All-Star for more than production on the ice.

"Giroux, being from here and a guy with that kind of experience, we haven't had a guy that's been around and been an elite player in the NHL that's going to be around to not only contribute still but to provide leadership, real leadership, for these young guys,” Smith said.

While Giroux's addition is certainly welcomed with open arms to the Senators' offence, Smith notes that GM Pierre Dorion might not be done.

"Up front, I know Pierre continues to look at options before the year starts, to tinker here and there,” he said. “One of the big concerns is we've never been able to score at a level consistently with our depth. I would say scoring shouldn't be an issue this year."

Smith: Scoring won't be a problem; our blueline is adequate Senators head coach DJ Smith on his Detroit Lions, on the Sens line-up, what makes a successful PP, his top two lines, the state of his blueline and getting off to a better start.

On the topic of scoring, when asked if he has gone back and forth with the first power-play unit look, Smith said there's been some tinkering already.

"We're going to speak with the players and personalities and things like that before we get down to officially what we decide,” he said. “But ultimately, part of getting better is some guys have to accept roles at times. When you're not a great team and you only have six or seven or five real offensive options, it's easy to be the guy. When you become a better team, your minutes drop a little bit, you have to share the success, but that's all going to be worth it."

He also noted what he is looking for when it comes to building that unit.

"What you're looking for is five guys that can do it together...It's the best five that mesh the best and gives us the best results."

Smith concluded by saying he doesn't envision a Senators power play without Thomas Chabot at the top.

Smith wasn't as optimistic when talking about his defence, but believes the unit has the potential to be something special.

"I would say our defence right now is adequate. I think the emergence of one of those young guys is going to make us better,” he said. “I think what our forwards will have to do is we're going to have to have the puck a whole lot more and we will have the puck a whole lot more than we've had in the past. That'll take some of the heat off our back end."

Smith did express confidence in Ottawa’s goaltending, which was boosted in the off-season by the acquisition of Cam Talbot from the Minnesota Wild.

"I think one of the most undercover moves Pierre made this summer was Talbot," Smith said. "Giving us two steady goalies in (Anton) Forsberg and Talbot that are both capable of going on runs, both very capable of being No.1 goalies in the National Hockey League, ...I think that's going to stabilize the back end as well."

As for the guy Smith's most excited to see this season, he didn't hesitate to say Tim Stützle.

"I think this guy's a world-class skater, a world-class competer. I think he's going to take fans out of their seats and I'm excited to see him in his third year."