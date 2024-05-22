Da Costa looks to keep momentum going as Formula E returns to China

After four seasons away, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to the country where it all began, China, as the all-electric single-seater series gets set for its first visit to Shanghai.

Twenty-two drivers prepare to hit the tarmac of the iconic Shanghai International Circuit, May 25-26, for Rounds 11 and 12 of Season 10.

As the finale of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship fast-approaches, the competition returns to China for the first time since Season 5. The fourth double-header weekend of Season 10 will be sure to heighten the battle for this year’s World Championship title.

With the first ever race of Formula E happening a decade ago on the streets of Beijing, all eyes will be on the 22 drivers to recreate the excitement of the last ten years in China’s largest city, Shanghai. With China being a world leader in EV mobility and driving technological progress, Shanghai is set to be a truly symbolic destination for Formula E in its tenth anniversary season.

“It is a special honour for Formula E to return to China for the first time since Season 5, especially to an iconic city such as Shanghai. The 2024 Shanghai E-Prix is the perfect way to celebrate ten years as the first all-electric motorsport, as we continue to push boundaries in electric mobility, just as China does in the development and adoption of electric vehicles," said Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said in a statement.

“While racing in Shanghai is highly symbolic for Formula E, it will also be an incredible race weekend for fans. There is a passionate fanbase in the country, and we cannot wait for the fans in Shanghai to experience a completely new style of motor racing at one of the most premier motorsport venues in the world.”

For Formula E’s first visit to Shanghai, notable contenders include Sébastien Buemi, after his past Formula E success in China, he is currently the only driver on the grid to have won twice already in the country. He will also no doubt be eager to secure his first win of the season after earning a podium in Mexico City, in front of a home crowd for Envision Racing.

Another strong contender is António Félix da Costa, who recently claimed a home win for his Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team in Berlin less than two weeks ago. Buoyed by this recent success, da Costa will enter the race with renewed confidence despite facing challenges earlier in the season.

Chinese outfit, ERT Formula E Team, have been a part of the championship since Season 1, and after the 2024 Misano E-Prix gave them their best finish in six years, Dan Ticktum and Sergio Sette Camara will also be looking to impress on their team’s home soil.

GEN3 TAKES ON THE TARMAC AT SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT

For Formula E’s latest venture to China, the championship will be touching down at the iconic Shanghai International Circuit - a premier motorsport facility, known for its unique layout resembling the Chinese character “上” (shang), meaning ‘superior’.

Designed for top-tier motorsport global events, the circuit features a challenging combination of high-speed straights and tight corners, including the iconic loop of Turns 1 and 2. With state-of-the-art facilities, the circuit offers an exceptional experience for teams, media, and spectators.

The clockwise, 3.051km layout is a shortened version of the traditional Grand Prix circuit, which allows for more laps of racing with the added features that make up a thrilling Formula E E-Prix. For example, the positioning of the ATTACK MODE activation will sit on the outside of the long right-hander of Turn 2.

Since its inauguration in 2004, the circuit has hosted iconic races, significantly boosting local tourism and the economy. This also means that it is a venue familiar to some members of the Formula E grid, with many drivers racing there in the past. With an altered layout for Formula E cars, the track presents a familiar yet demanding atmosphere for the teams, with another expected energy-saving brawl to the finish line.

STILL TOO SOON TO CALL? SEASON 10 STANDINGS START TO TAKE SHAPE

As Season 10 heads towards its final few laps, the second season of the GEN3 era has been fiercely competitive. The first ten rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship have seen eight different race winners and eleven drivers on the podium, with seven teams represented in the top ten of the Drivers' standings currently.

As the championship gears up for the final six races, the current standings are as follows: Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing leads the pack, closely followed by Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche. These two are the only drivers with two wins each in Season 10. Oliver Rowland of Nissan, with one win and five additional podiums, is just six points shy of Wehrlein.

2023 World Champion Jake Dennis from Andretti Formula E Team holds fourth place, followed by Mitch Evans of Jaguar TCS Racing and Jean-Éric Vergne of DS PENSKE in fifth and sixth positions, respectively. Maximilian Günther of Maserati MSG Racing and António Félix da Costa of TAG Heuer Porsche are seventh and eighth. Jean-Éric Vergne’s teammate, Stoffel Vandoorne, is in ninth after a season-best performance in Monaco and points in Round 9, and Sam Bird of NEOM McLaren Formula E Team rounds out the top ten.

LOOKING BACK AT ELECTRIC RACING IN CHINA

China holds the distinction of being the first host of a Formula E race back at the 2014 Beijing E-Prix in Season 1. Since then, the championship has also raced on the streets of Hong Kong and the southern city of Sanya, making Season 10’s visit to Shanghai the fourth location in the country.

With seven races across the past three locations, there have been six different Formula E race winners in China, with Lucas di Grassi winning the first-ever Formula E race in Beijing during Season 1 in 2014. Sébastien Buemi secured victories in both the second Beijing race in Season 2 and the third Chinese race held in Hong Kong (Season 3). To this day, he’s the only Formula E winner to have won twice in the country.

In Season 4, Sam Bird and Felix Rosenqvist each claimed a win during the first Chinese double-header in Hong Kong. Season 5 saw Edoardo Mortara triumph in Hong Kong, followed by Jean-Éric Vergne's victory in Sanya two weeks later.

SCHEDULE: WHERE, WHEN AND HOW TO WATCH OR STREAM THE 2024 SHANGHAI E-PRIX

In Canada, fans can watch all the action live on TSN +.