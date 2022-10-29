The Dallas Cowboys have elevated Canadian offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley from their practice squad and he is expected to be in uniform against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The @dallascowboys made the following roster moves today:



- Signed RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon from the practice squad to the active roster

- Placed LB Devin Harper on Reserve/Injured

- Elevated RB Qadree Ollison and G/C Dakoda Shepley from the practice squad — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 29, 2022

The 27-year-old from Windsor, Ont., was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad after being waived by the Seattle Seahawks. Shepley spent the 2021 season with the Seahawks, playing in eight games, after a stint with the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets.

A product of the University of British Columbia, Shepley was drafted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders with the fifth-overall pick in the 2018 Canadian Football League Draft. Shepley played 14 games as a rookie and he was the unanimous selection for Saskatchewan Roughriders' Most Outstanding Rookie.