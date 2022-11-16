What kind of challenges will the Heat present for the Raptors?

Following the Toronto Raptors' 112-104 win over the Miami Heat Wednesday in which Dalano Banton left with an ankle injury, head coach Nick Nurse said the injury "doesn't look too good."

Banton’s status “doesn’t look too good”, per Nurse. Sounds like he’s headed for testing on his ankle. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 17, 2022

TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports that Banton is likely headed for testing on his ankle.

Banton exited the game at the 8:19 mark of the third quarter and did not return.

He had five points on 2-of-10 shooting to go along with one rebound and one assist prior to departing.

The injury comes a game after Banton had a career-best 27 points in a win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. In 14 games so far this year, the 23-year-old is averaging 6.5 points and 1.4 rebounds.

Following their victory over the Heat, Toronto will take on the Hawks in Atlanta on Saturday.