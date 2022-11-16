What kind of challenges will the Heat present for the Raptors?

Toronto Raptors forward Dalano Banton left Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat with a left ankle sprain and will not return, the team announced.

The Rexdale, Ont., native suffered the injury in the third quarter and made his way to the locker room.

And another injury. Dalano Banton went to the locker room with a left ankle sprain. He's done for the night. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 17, 2022

He had five points on 2-of-10 shooting to go along with one rebound and one assist prior to departing.

The injury comes a game after Banton had a career-best 27 points in a win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. In 14 games so far this year, the 23-year-old is averaging 6.5 points and 1.4 rebounds.

Following their matchup with the Heat, Toronto will take on the Hawks in Atlanta on Saturday.