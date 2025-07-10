The Hunter brothers are set to lead Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Hockey Canada is set to name Dale Hunter as head coach with brother Mark Hunter also set for a role in management.

Hunter led Canada to a gold medal at the 2020 World Juniors in Czechia.

The Hunter brothers are co-owners of the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights, alongside former Minnesota North Stars tough guy Basil McRae, with the group purchasing the franchise in 2000.

Dale Hunter has been head coach and president of the team since 2001, interrupted by a brief stint as Washington Capitals head coach in 2012 where Mark Hunter assumed coaching duties. Under Hunter, the team has won six OHL titles and three Memorial Cups, including this past spring's.

He appeared in 1,407 NHL games across 19 seasons with the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche and Capitals. For his career, Hunter had 323 goals and 697 assists.

Mark Hunter has served as GM and assistant coach for much of the past two decades. He left the team to serve as assistant GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2014 to 2018.

He appeared in 628 NHL games over 12 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames, Hartford Whalers and Capitals. Mark Hunter won the Stanley Cup with the Flames in 1989.

The 2026 World Junior Hockey Championships are set for Minneapolis-St. Paul and will get underway on Boxing Day.

Canada lost to Czechia in the quarter-finals at last year's tournament in Ottawa.