Dalibor Dvorsky - Centre
Published
Team: AIK (Swe-Als)
Hometown: Zvolen, SVK
Nationality: SVK
HT: 6-1 WT: 200 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 9 Final: 7
NHL Ranking Final: 3 ES
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2022-23
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|AIK
|38
|6
|14
|16
Craig Button's Analysis
"Smart, competitive and skilled, he finds ways to drive play. Along with a physical bent to his play, he is able to make critical contributions in multiple areas."
Projection: No. 2 Two-Way C
Comparable: Bo Horvat
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey IQ
|Competitiveness
|Scoring Touch
|Shot
|4/5
|4.5/5
|4.5/5
|4/5
|3.5/5