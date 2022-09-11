Prescott to have surgery on injured throwing hand, out 'several weeks'

Not only did the Dallas Cowboys get blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the opening game of the season, but star quarterback Dak Prescott needs hand surgery and will miss "several weeks" with the injury.

Dak Prescott is headed for surgery. https://t.co/OG85cTBwvw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

Cowboys general manager and owner Jerry Jones made the announcement after the game.

More to follow.