Cowboys' Prescott needs hand surgery, to miss 'several weeks'
Not only did the Dallas Cowboys get blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the opening game of the season, but star quarterback Dak Prescott needs hand surgery and will miss "several weeks" with the injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Prescott to have surgery on injured throwing hand, out 'several weeks'
Cowboys general manager and owner Jerry Jones made the announcement after the game.
More to follow.