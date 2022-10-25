The Dallas Cowboys have acquired Johnathan Hankins and a seventh-round pick in 2024 from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Per @TomPelissero, it’s a 2023 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas with a 2024 7th rounder going back. https://t.co/9PL2I90bXr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2022

Hankins, 30, has played in five games for the Raiders this season, recording 10 combined tackles. The Dearborn Heights, Mich., native was in his fourth season with the Raiders after spending one season with the Indianapolis Colts (2015) and four seasons with the New York Giants (2013-16).

In 133 career NFL games, Hankins has tallied 366 combined tackles, 14.5 sacks and 10 defended passes.