The Dallas Cowboys have signed quarterback Cooper Rush to two-year deal worth $6, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Dak’s backup is back: The #Cowboys are signing QB Cooper Rush, source says. It’s a 2-year deal for $6M max. 1st year & signing bonus fully guaranteed. The passer who ripped off four straight wins in 2022 returns. Rush was represented on the deal by @Chriscabott of @equitysports. pic.twitter.com/KtesrjbzKA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2023

Rush, 29, played in nine games for the Cowboys last season, going 4-1 as a starter while Dak Prescott was sidelined with an injury to his throwing hand. Rush won four straight games in that span, beating the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams.

The Charlotte, Mich., native went undrafted out of Central Michigan University and has played five seasons for the Cowboys (2017-22).

In 19 career NFL Games, Rush has thrown for 1,475 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.