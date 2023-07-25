The Dallas Cowboys have locked up Trevon Diggs to a five-year, $97 million deal, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The new contract for the 24-year-old cornerback comes with a $21.25 million signing bonus.

A native of Gaithersburg, MD, Diggs is headed into his fourth NFL season out of Alabama after having been taken with the 51st overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys last season, recording 50 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Diggs was an All-Pro in 2021 when he posted a league-leading 11 picks, including a pair for touchdown returns.

Diggs is the younger brother of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.