Willson: Best path to victory for Cowboys is utilizing rushing attack

The Dallas Cowboys lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18-0 at halftime of the final game in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two touchdowns and ran for another in the first half, amassing 189 passing yards to help build the lead.

After a slow start to the game that saw each team have a three-and-out on their first two possessions, the Cowboys put together their first scoring drive.

Prescott led the Cowboys down the field, eventually hitting tight end Dalton Schultz with a 22-yard TD pass to put the visitors on top.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady responded to the first score of the game with a drive of his own that started at his 25, but unfortunately ended with an interception in the end zone courtesy of Cowboys safety Jermaine Kearse.

Prescott got the Cowboys into the end zone a second time, keeping the ball himself on a naked bootleg and running in the touchdown from the one-yard line.

With time winding down in the half, the Cowboys pivot found Schultz in the end zone a second time for an 11-yard score.

Kicker Brett Maher missed all three extra points.

The winner of Monday’s game will face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday in the final game of the Division Round of the NFL playoffs.