The Sacramento Kings have selected Canadian Olivier-Maxence Prosper No. 24 overall in Thursday’s NBA Draft, and then traded him to the Dallas Mavericks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Sources: Sacramento is selecting Olivier-Maxence Prosper at No. 24 and trading him to Dallas: https://t.co/Z8rZKX2Rl3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

Hailing from Montreal, Prosper played three seasons in the NCAA. He finished his collegiate career with the Marquette Golden Eagles and was third on the team in scoring this past season. The 20-year-old averaged 12.5 points per game on 51.2 per cent shooting from the floor and 33.9 per cent from beyond the arc in 36 games, also hauling in 4.7 rebounds a night.

Prosper grew up in Montreal and went to Lake Forest Academy in Lake Forest, Ill., before transferring to the NBA Academy in Mexico City. Fellow Montrealer and current Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin also played at the NBA’s Mexico City Academy. Miller was recruited by Clemson and began his college career there but transferred to Marquette after averaging only 2.5 points per game in under 10 minutes of action.

Prosper received an invite to the NBA Draft Green Room, a list that includes the 25 players figured most likely to be selected in the first round.