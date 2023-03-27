Luca Doncic's 16th technical foul of the season, picked up in Sunday's 110-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, has been rescinded by the NBA, making the four-time All-Star guard available for the Dallas Mavericks' Monday contest with the Indiana Pacers.

The NBA has rescinded Dallas star Luka Doncic's 16th technical foul, making him eligible to play tonight vs. Pacers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 27, 2023

Losers of four straight, the Mavericks sit at 36-39 and in 11th spot in the Western Conference, a game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the final play-in spot, but because the Thunder hold a tiebreak with the Mavs, the lead is effectively two games.

Doncic, 24, has appeared in 60 games this season. The Slovenian is averaging a career-high 33.1 points on .497 shooting, 8.7 boards and 8.2 assists over 36.4 minutes a night.

Doncic has admitted that the team's struggles have been weighing on him.

"I think you can see it with me on the court," Doncic said after Friday's loss, also to the Hornets.. "Sometimes, I don't feel it's me. I'm just being out there. I used to have really fun, smiling on the court, but it's just been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball."

The Mavs are 7-13 since the Feb. 6 acquisition of Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets.