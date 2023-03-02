The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Max Domi and goaltender Dylan Wells to the Dallas Stars for goaltender Anton Khudobin and a second-round draft pick.

Domi, 27, has registered 14 goals and 19 assists in 46 games this season, his first in Chicago.

The Winnipeg native signed a one-year $3 million deal with the club this past offseason, and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

In 547 career games with the Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes, Domi has scored 115 goals and added 232 assists.

He was selected 12th overall by the Coyotes in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Wells, 25, appeared in one game with the Blackhawks this season, a 4-0 shutout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 5 in relief of Arvid Soderblom, where he allowed one goal on 13 shots.

The 6-foot-2 netminder has a 9-6-1 record with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs with a .905 save percentage and 2.96 goals-against average.

Wells signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Blackhawks on Nov. 2.

Khudobin, 36, is on the final year of a three-year, $10 million deal.

The 5-foot-11 goaltender has not made an appearance with the Stars this season and has a 13-4-4 record with a .899 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average with AHL Texas this season.

Khudobin's time in Dallas is highlighted by a 16-8-4 record during the 2019-20 season where he had a .930 save percentage, 2.22 GAA, and helped lead the Stars to the Stanley Cup Final in the Edmonton bubble.

Drafted 206th overall in the 2004 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild, Khudobin has a 114-91-33 record with a career .916 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average split between the Wild, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, and Stars.

