Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that forward Denis Gurianov has been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to family reasons.



Gurianov last played Saturday in an overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. He did not play Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 25-year-old is in his sixth season with the Stars after being selected No. 12 overall in the 2015 draft. He has two goals and give points in 25 games so far this season.